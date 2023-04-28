Beverly Leona Ludwigson of Alma, WI, age 93 passed away peacefully early on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, at ALH Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi, WI.
Beverly was born on March 8, 1930 to Bertha (Hollopeter) and Harold Raatz in Cornell, went to Cornell High School, and married the love of her life, Richard Ludwigson, on July 17, 1948 in Cornell, WI. They built a beautiful family together.
Beverly was passionate about her family and spending time with them! She will forever be remembered as a very loving mother and grandmother. She loved to bake, especially pies, cookies, bars, and lefse. You would never leave her home hungry after visiting. She enjoyed her flowers, fishing, feeding the birds, and usually had a dog, bird, and tropical fish as pets. She enjoyed going to “garage sales” and regularly had an ongoing project, whether it be knitting, crocheting, quilting, or sewing. Beverly was able to make connections with people easily; she touched countless lives and leaves an inspiring legacy.
Beverly is survived by one daughter, Diane Ullom of River Falls; two sons, Randy (Joan) and Steven, both of Alma; ten grandchildren; twenty-two great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews and many friends.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Harold Raatz, Bertha (Hollopeter Raatz) Turner, and stepfather Palmer Turner; husband, Richard; son, Daniel; brother, Duane; sister-in-law, Carol; infant sister, Alberta; and grandson, Paul.
Services will be at 11 am on Monday, May 1st at St. John Lutheran Church in Alma with visitation prior starting at 9:30 am. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire. Talbot Family Funeral Home assisted the family. www.talbotfuneralhomes.com
A very special thank you to the team at Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi for all of their loving care and support!
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or to American Lutheran Communities in remembrance of Beverly.
