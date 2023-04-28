Bev Ludwigson.JPG

Beverly Leona Ludwigson of Alma, WI, age 93 passed away peacefully early on Tuesday morning, April 25, 2023, at ALH Hillview Senior Living in Mondovi, WI.

Beverly was born on March 8, 1930 to Bertha (Hollopeter) and Harold Raatz in Cornell, went to Cornell High School, and married the love of her life, Richard Ludwigson, on July 17, 1948 in Cornell, WI. They built a beautiful family together.

