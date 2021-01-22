Beverly M. Mahoney, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at Oakwood Health Services, Altoona and while under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
She was born August 23, 1932 in Eau Claire to Catherine (Brown) and Orville Hoff.
On June 21, 1953, Beverly married Elias J. “Jim” Mahoney at Christ Cathedral in Eau Claire. Together they farmed in the town of Lafayette, the fourth generation to own and operate the Mahoney farm.
Beverly enjoyed flower gardening, gabbing on the phone, cutting the grass on her riding lawnmower, crocheting and baking. Her Christmas cookies will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to taste them!
Survivors include a daughter, Colleen (Doug Buchli) Mahoney of Bloomer; a son, Jimmy (Jan) Mahoney of Chippewa Falls; son-in-law, Greg Johnson of Arizona; sisters-in-law, Jan Hoff of Cumberland, Dona Pederson of Chippewa Falls; brother-in-law, Carl (Harriet) Parker of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Valaree (Wayne) Buchli of Bloomer, Brian (Joyce) Mahoney, Shane (Randi) Mahoney all of Chippewa Falls, Tre and Mercedes Johnson of Eau Claire; six great-grandchildren, Kryst, Jesse, Colton, Adriana, Daisy, and Elias; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Mary Jane, Quentin, Howard, Charlie and Jerome; and granddaughter, Jessica Kuechenmeister.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 25 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls with Fr. Aaron Zook officiating.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Monday at the funeral chapel.
Interment will follow at Northside Lutheran Cemetery, Eau Claire.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.