Beverly Jean Maser, nee VanCampen, was born in Hastings, MN on August 19, 1933 to Albert & Florence (Elmquist) VanCampen. Bev graduated from Hastings High School in 1951, and, according to her younger sister, was the favorite of all her teachers.

Following graduation, Beverly worked at the King Midas Flour Mill in Hastings for a short time. She attended a Secretary Training School, after which she started working at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul, where she met Richard (Dick) Maser. They married September 14, 1956.

To plant a tree in memory of Beverly Maser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you