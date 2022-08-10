Beverly Jean Maser, nee VanCampen, was born in Hastings, MN on August 19, 1933 to Albert & Florence (Elmquist) VanCampen. Bev graduated from Hastings High School in 1951, and, according to her younger sister, was the favorite of all her teachers.
Following graduation, Beverly worked at the King Midas Flour Mill in Hastings for a short time. She attended a Secretary Training School, after which she started working at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in St. Paul, where she met Richard (Dick) Maser. They married September 14, 1956.
Due to Dick’s job, the family moved to Eau Claire, WI, where they became very active at Lake Street United Methodist Church. Dick transitioned into the ministry and Beverly quickly adapted to the life of a minster’s wife over the next 36 years.
Beverly was voted #3 of all nursing home Activity Directors in Wisconsin during her tenure at The Morrow home in Sparta, WI. She was on the Board, and also served as Secretary and President of The United Methodist Women of Wisconsin Conference.
Bev and Dick retired from the Spooner United Methodist Church and returned to Eau Claire where they remained for their final years.
Beverly was preceded in death by her son David Richard Maser (1994), her husband Richard G Maser (2006), as well as her daughter, Cheryl L Maser Hakimi (June 2022).
She is survived by her children Carole J Maser (Eau Claire, WI) and son Dean P Maser (Barronett, WI), as well as grandchildren Lucas S Hakimi, Tiffany Baughn, and two great grandchildren, Cairon Rankin and Cara Hakimi-Christensen, as well as exchange student/daughter Jacquie Wood from Hamburg, Germany and her husband Al Olson.
Beverly is further survived by her sister Dottie (Gary) Mau and brother Patrick (Kathy) VanCampen.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m on. Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Lake Street United Methodist Church, 337 Lake Street, Eau Claire, Wisconsin 54703. Pastor Jerry Morris will officiate. Visitation will take place at the church that morning from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date.