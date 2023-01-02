Beverly J McGregor, age 91, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her family after a long illness.

Beverly was born on March 26, 1931 to Arthur and Wanda Melott in Steubenville, Ohio. She is an alumna of the College of Steubenville, having graduated in 1953 with a degree in medical technology. After graduation, she taught high school and worked at the College of Steubenville where she met Richard McGregor, a new physics professor, who soon became the love of her life. Beverly married Richard in 1957 and they moved to Eau Claire in 1959.

