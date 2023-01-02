Beverly J McGregor, age 91, of Eau Claire, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her family after a long illness.
Beverly was born on March 26, 1931 to Arthur and Wanda Melott in Steubenville, Ohio. She is an alumna of the College of Steubenville, having graduated in 1953 with a degree in medical technology. After graduation, she taught high school and worked at the College of Steubenville where she met Richard McGregor, a new physics professor, who soon became the love of her life. Beverly married Richard in 1957 and they moved to Eau Claire in 1959.
Beverly was a full time mother while her children were growing up, volunteering for Red Cross Blood Drives and the American Association of University Women. Once her children were in middle and high school, Beverly began working at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where Richard was a professor of physics. When Richard retired, Beverly left the University to spend more time with him. Together, they delivered Meals on Wheels to countless families.
After Richard died in 2006, Beverly endowed a scholarship in his name at the university, spent thousands of hours volunteering at the Information Desk at Mayo Clinic and Singing with the Forever Young Chorus.
Survivors include her daughters, Kathleen, of Tallahassee, FL and Patricia of Eau Claire, WI, her brother Robert Melott (Frances) of Raleigh, NC, a niece and two nephews.
Friends may call at Hulke Family Funeral home for a memorial visitation on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date in the Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the Eau Claire County Humane Association.