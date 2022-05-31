Beverly A. Odegaard, age 94, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Wisconsin with her pastor and loving family members near her.
Beverly Ann Odegaard, daughter of Edward and Agnes (Mahlum) Christopherson was born in Modena, Wisconsin on March 25, 1928. She attended grade school in Modena and high school in Mondovi, Wisconsin.
On September 5, 1948 Beverly married Henry J. L. Odegaard at Central Lutheran Church in Mondovi. To them one daughter was born, Diane Lee (now Mrs. Paul Benish of Eau Claire, WI). They lived on the family farm until 1955, then moved to Mondovi. She worked as a dental assistant while in Mondovi. They moved to Eau Claire in 1961. There she worked at the Chmel Dental Lab and also for Dr. Phillips. Later she worked as a lab technician at Park Avenue Dental in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Her hobbies include baking, cooking, crocheting, tatting, embroidering, sewing, counted cross stitch, picture puzzles, card playing, travel, camping, feeding her pet squirrels and wild turkeys.
Beverly will always be remembered for her dedicated devotion to her family and friends, her delicious meals, beautiful needlework and as a perfect travel and camping companion.
In her final years, when her husband took care of her, she always tried to be helpful, even when she was in pain herself.
Beverly was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, Wisconsin for 61 years.
Beverly is survived by her husband of 73 years, Henry, her daughter, Diane (Paul) Benish, grandchildren, Daniel (Geraldine) Benish, David (special friend Traci) Benish, great-grandchildren, Cristhian and Alexander Benish. One brother, Allen (Doris) Christopherson.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Agnes Christopherson and brothers, Raymond, Lyle and Dale Christopherson.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1804 Highland Ave., Eau Claire, WI 54701. Pastor Christine Emerson will be officiating. A visitation will take place on Monday, at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Immediately following the service there will be a private family committal service at St. John’s Lutheran Church Cemetery. The family asks that their guests wait for them to return from the cemetery as there will be a luncheon at the church following the committal service.
Memorial donations to the Eau Claire County Meals on Wheels, 721 Oxford Ave. #1550, Eau Claire, WI 54703 are appreciated.
