Beverly Ilene (Threw) Perry, 83, was reunited with the love of her life, Gary, our dad, on May 6, 2022.
Beverly was born in Elmwood, IL, on August 16, 1938, to Dale and Florence (Oss) Threw. After moving several times during her childhood, they settled in Eau Claire, WI. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1956. Beverly met Gary in 1951 and they dated all through junior and senior high school. They married June 22, 1957, at Grace Lutheran Church.
Beverly was a stay-at-home mom for awhile before she joined the workforce in the 70s after her youngest started school. She had several jobs, but her favorite was at Lasker Jewelers.
Beverly had lots of hobbies. She knitted Barbie doll clothes, taught herself to sew — she made all her curtains, of all things, to start with. She loved ceramics. She was very talented. She would enter her pieces in ceramic shows. Beverly took many 1sts place blue ribbons, Best of Show and Best of Category. She would even help teach classes.
Motorcycling became a big passion of theirs. They made several trips out west on vacations with friends. They also made short trips all over WI. They enjoyed the countryside and riding backroads. They were members of several motorcycle clubs: Chippewa Valley Road Rider (CVRR), Gold Wing Touring Association (GWTA) and North Wind Road Riders (NWRR). Mom and Dad loved to plan and lead rides. Members loved their road trips, seeing God’s country on WI back roads. She and Dad also would do wood crafts to donate to charities for fundraising.
She leaves behind her four daughters: Pamela, Cheri (Dave) McMahon, Cindy (Paul) Smith, and Peggy (Rick) Selz; 5 grandchildren, Mick (Megan) McMahon, Jason (Elizabeth) McMahon, Nicholas Perry, and Stacy and Tom Selz; four great-grandchildren, Lily Filer, Linx and Bea McMahon and Addison McMahon; one brother, Al (Trudy) Threw; brothers-in-law, Dwayne and Ray Perry; sisters-in-law, Carol Mathleu and Betty (Dave) Lawrence; along with many nieces, nephews and some great friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Gary; her parents, Dale and Florence; her in-laws, Lloyd and Lily Perry; bothers-in-law, Gene and Allen Perry; and sister-in-law, Gloria Larson.
She is now at peace with the love of her life, “Dad,” and all her wonderful memories are back. Rest in peace until we see you again.
Family will designate memorials to Meals on Wheels in Eau Claire and Gracepoint Crossing in Cambridge, MN.
A funeral service for Beverly will be held on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church located at 202 W. Grand Avenue in Eau Claire, with Rev. Dr. Phil Ruge-Jones officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be held at Lakeview Cemetery at a later date.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left for Beverly’s family at www.lenmarkfh.com.