Beverly “Bev” A. (Jump) Stalker, age 84, of Boyceville, WI, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at The Neighbors of Dunn County, on Sunday, December 18, 2022, after several years of suffering from dementia.

She was born July 2, 1938, to Edmond & Grace (Smith) Jump of Wheeler, WI. She graduated from Boyceville High School, and attended Beauty School in Eau Claire, WI. She then married her high school sweetheart, Bob Stalker, on June 22, 1957, after he returned home from serving in the U.S. Army. She worked for a short time as a beautician in Durand, before becoming a fixture at The Beauty Shoppe in Boyceville. After they were done farming, she spent a few years working for Ideal Door in Baldwin.

