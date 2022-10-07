Beverly B. Thorn pic.jpg

Beverly Beatrice Thorn (née Bowman), age 98, of Altoona passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Wauwatosa, WI. She was born Feb 21, 1924, in Eau Claire and lived the majority of her life in Altoona.

She will be remembered for her love of family, traveling, ceramics, knitting, sewing, baking, flowers and flower arranging. Beverly had a sweet tooth (she had an endless supply of candy) and great baking skills (apple/pumpkin pies, caramel pecan rolls, donuts, cakes cookies and fudge).

