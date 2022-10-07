Beverly Beatrice Thorn (née Bowman), age 98, of Altoona passed away on Monday, September 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Wauwatosa, WI. She was born Feb 21, 1924, in Eau Claire and lived the majority of her life in Altoona.
She will be remembered for her love of family, traveling, ceramics, knitting, sewing, baking, flowers and flower arranging. Beverly had a sweet tooth (she had an endless supply of candy) and great baking skills (apple/pumpkin pies, caramel pecan rolls, donuts, cakes cookies and fudge).
Faith and family were always at the forefront of her mind and her decisions.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Frank J. Thorn, and her parents, Forrest A. Bowman and Helen F. Koneazny.
Beverly is survived by her two daughters, Mary Bentley (Dave) and Vicki Serflek; her grandchildren: Jeff Christofferson (Bobbi Jo), Chad Christofferson (Tari), Scott Christofferson (Chris), Erica Scheifflee (Jeremy), and Elizabeth Serflek; as well as 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 14th, 2022, at St Mary’s Church, 1812 Lynn Ave., Altoona, with Fr. Derek Sakowski officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to service. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Eau Claire. Please join the family at a luncheon celebrating her life after the service at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to St Mary’s Parish, Altoona, or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.