Bev, born April 20, 1932, was called Home by her Savior May 4, 2022, after a blessed 90 years.
She was born and raised in Eau Claire and graduated from Eau Claire High School in 1951. She married her high school sweetheart, Palmer Watson, on July 7, 1951, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. They had 62 lovely years together. Bev and Palmer resided in Eau Claire, where he worked for Eau Claire Book and Stationary and she worked in the office at Graphic Printing. She retired from office work for a time to raise their two daughters. They lived in Watertown from 1971-1976. When they returned to Eau Claire in 1976, she returned to the work world by returning to Graphic Printing. A few years later she and Palmer worked together at Variety Office Products. Upon retirement in 1997, they moved to Menomonee Falls to help raise their grandchildren. Bev was able to see all three of them grow up and she was very proud of them.
Bev’s parents, Margaret and Alvin Zimmerman, were called Home before her. Her husband, Palmer, and her sister, Brenda, are also with Jesus.
She is survived by her sisters and brother, JoAnn (Bob) Olson, Sandy White, Ron (Shirley) Zimmerman and Mary (Joe) Darrington. She is also survived by her daughters, Pam (Randy) Kirk and Linda (Dan) Higley, and by her grandchildren, Mary (Christian) McMiller, James Kirk and Grace Kirk.
Bev’s funeral will be at Peace Lutheran Church in Sussex, Wisconsin, on Monday, May 9, 2022. Visitation will begin at noon with the service starting at 1:30. Interment will be at Rest Haven Cemetery in Eau Claire on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at noon.
Memorials may be made to the church that served her for 25 years, Peace Lutheran Church in Sussex, Wisconsin, or to Luther Manor in Wauwatosa, where she was lovingly cared for over the last six years.
