Beverly J. Zempel, 84, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Apple Valley Village in Apple Valley, MN.
Beverly Joanne Zempel, daughter of Bernard and Frances (Kromrey) Krenz was born October 25, 1937, in the town of Otter Creek, rural Eau Claire County, WI. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, attended Hales Corner Country School and graduated from Fall Creek High School in 1955. Beverly was united in marriage to Erwin Clarence Zempel on Oct. 1, 1955, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Foster, and to this union 4 children were born. After divorcing they were later reunited in marriage on October 9, 1993, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Eau Claire. The couple farmed in Otter Creek Township before moving to Bracket, and eventually moved to Eau Claire in 2000. Throughout the years Beverly had worked as a nursing assistant at Sacred Heart Hospital at both locations in Eau Claire, and also at the Osseo Hospital. She graduated in 1982 with a License Practical Nursing Degree and after that worked 5 years for Brotoloc Health Care of Eau Claire, and then an additional 13 years at the Clairemont Nursing Home in Eau Claire, retiring in 2002. After her retirement she started with the volunteer program at Luther Hospital, where her husband had already been volunteering for 10 years. Over the years Beverly had decorated many beautiful cakes for family and friends. She enjoyed Facebook and followed current world events. Beverly was a big fan of the British Royal Family and all things British.
She also enjoyed reading and taking care of her toy poodle Benji.
Beverly is survived by her son, Brian Zempel (Dana) and children of rural Osseo; 2 daughter, Sandra Zempel and Lisa Wincek both of Eagan, MN; daughter-in-law Jeri Zempel of Augusta, 3 grandchildren, Thomas (Heidi) Zempel of Maplewood, MN, Nicholas Vasquez and Josh Marrell of Burnsville, MN
Jamie (Joe) Barone of Cadott; great granddaughters, Isabella and Emma Barone, Ophelia and Delilah Zempel. She was preceded in death by her parents Bernard and Frances; husband Erwin in 2013; son Norman in 2021; brothers, Donald, Gaylord, Robert and David Krenz; and sister Arley Gilbertson.
Memorial services will be held Sat. July 16, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with Pastor Brendan Harris officiating.
The family requests that those in attendance wear masks out of respect for those who may be immunocompromised or otherwise at high risk.
Burial will be at a later date in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Cemetery, Foster, WI.
