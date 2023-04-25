Billie Powers
Billie Elmer Powers, 80, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Billie Powers
Billie Elmer Powers, 80, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Billie was born on November 27, 1942, the youngest child of Lee and Edna (Pinney) Powers of Glidden, Iowa. The family moved to Sheldon, Wisconsin in 1947.
Billie married Sharon Patterson on February 6, 1962 in Stillwater, Minnesota. They had 3 sons, Scott, Todd and Kenny. Billie worked at Uniroyal in Eau Claire. Billie enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, motorcycling and snowmobiling with family and friends.
Billie is survived by his son, Scott (Ann) Powers of Chippewa Falls. Grandchildren, Derek (Becky) Powers and their daughters, Madalyn, Brooklyn and Lillyan, Adam (Lynn Schindler) Powers, Cody Powers, Courtney Bartilson, Taylor Powers and Kelley Powers. Billie is also survived by sister, Velma Olynick, brother-in-law, Norbert Kappes and sisters-in-law, Cathe Powers and Anita Powers.
Billie was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Powers; sons, Todd Powers and Kenneth Powers; parents, Lee and Edna Powers; brothers, Mryl, Rex, Bobby, Edwin and Jack; sisters, Ruth, Betty, Jean and Evelyn.
Scott and Ann would like to thank the Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation in Thorp for the care, compassion and comfort they provided to Billie. The staff is tremendous and one of a kind.
A Memorial service will be held at 12 Noon on Tuesday, May 2 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Pastor Aaron Sturgis of Central Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls will be officiating. Burial of cremains will be in Forest Hill Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 12 Noon on Tuesday, May 2 at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.