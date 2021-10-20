Billy Ray “Bill” Borland, 96, of Altoona went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. He was surrounded and cared for by his family.
Bill was a great man of the greatest generation, born in Oelwein, Iowa on November 27, 1924. He was born to Harley Borland, father, and Ina Borland, mother. Bill would travel with his father to listen to his father’s band, starting his love for music that would last the rest of his life. Growing up in rural Iowa, he enlisted in the military at the age of 17. He served in the Navy from 1941 to 1945, serving in the Pacific theater during World War II. He served on the USS Colorado (BB-45), a ship known for firing the most artillery by any battleship during the war. The Colorado was awarded 18 battle stars by Admiral Nimitz, the Pacific Navy Commander. Bill was a signalman on the USS Colorado, relaying orders throughout the ship, observing many battles from just above the ships largest 16-inch guns. Bill was on board the USS Colorado and in the Japanese harbor on patrol when the Japanese formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri. It was also due to these times that helped and create lifelong friendships that would span the next 70 years of his life when he would attend the USS Colorado reunions to see old shipmates.
After World War II and his duty in the Navy was completed, Bill returned to Oelwein, Iowa and started working for the Great Western Railroad. Oelwein, Iowa was known as the Hub City due to the huge locomotive repair shops and being a major connecting point for trains coming from Minneapolis, Omaha, Kansas City, St. Louis and Chicago. He worked on the railroad as a carman rip track and mechanic in charge in Oelwein, Iowa. While moving up the ranks to railway foreman, in this position he transferred to Altoona, WI to work for Chicago Northwestern Railways, while living in Eau Claire, WI. He often got calls during the night to assist with derailments. He was a loyal and hard worker for the railroad, retiring after 42 years of service.
Many will remember him for his military service and his career with the railroad, but he will be best known for the life he created with his beloved wife, Ella June. Bill and Ella June were married June 9, 1946. They were married for 75 years and had six children. He told of the love he had for his wife Ella June, so affectionately called “Tuffy,” and considered himself blessed by this union. Together they grew a home that showed love for each other, respect for others and a deep faith in Jesus Christ as their personal Lord and Savior. They were very active in their church community for all their years, being staples in helping to serve others whenever possible.
His children will tell you that he loved them with a quiet and joyous love, always beaming at their accomplishments and always being the first one to crack a joke or have a story to tell. He loved to listen to music, take trips to the western states and be a part of the larger family gatherings at Thanksgivings, Christmases, Easters and whenever everyone could reunite. His grandchildren will tell you that he was a kind and gentle grandpa who was always willing to drive them around the yard on the lawnmower, go fishing in his boat and listen to 45’s on his record player.
He is survived by his precious wife, Ella June Borland of Altoona; his six children, sons Jerry Borland of Minneapolis and Skip (Nancy) Borland of Eau Claire and daughters Debbie (Craig) McIntosh of Eau Claire, Jill (Alvin) Benning of Eau Claire, Lorrie Xan (Tim) Bernloehr of Savage, MN and Kristina (Butch) Bethke of Forest Lake, MN; his 16 grandchildren, Keith Lillis, Kevin Lillis, Nate Borland, Serenity Schoonover, Casey Manes, Jamey McIntosh, Tyler Benning, Sarah Hendrickson, Katherine Bulygo, Bryce Bernloehr, Kali Bernloehr, Alyssa Bernloehr, Haley Bernloehr, Chelsie Bethke, Samantha Bethke and Jacob Bethke; his 21 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; Denise Damon, sister; and other relatives and friends.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Marvel Sherren; and granddaughter, Tracey McIntosh.
Our thanks and appreciation, for the last three weeks, to Mayo Hospice nurses and aides, along with Appeal to Heaven, that took special care of Bill.
A celebration of Bill’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on October 23, with visitation at 10 a.m. All events will be at Landmark Christian Church, 4140 126th St., Chippewa Falls.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.