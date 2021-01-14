Billy Don Harpole was born July 14, 1939 in Success Arkansas and passed away November 13, 2020 at Mayo hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin after a brief non COVID related medical event.
Billy was the son of William and Margaret Harpole and grew up on the family farm with his large family in Success Arkansas.
Along with his hard work in the cotton fields he learned to hunt and fish and enjoyed many things outdoors.
Enlisting in the Army as a way to see a little more of the world and send money home to support his family took him to the conflict in Korea to the sunshine of Hawaii.
After his time in the Army he settled in Minneapolis working for Pillsbury until finding his true calling in the hospitality industry beginning with the Club 47 and later the Whitetail Inn and then Billy’s Lyndale Lounge in Minnesota.
Wisconsin adventure was next to work for Jimmy Woo at the famous Woo’s Pagoda in Eau Claire and the eventual purchase and operation of the Norge Village laundromat and dry cleaners on Hastings Way in Eau Claire for 5 years.
An opportunity to move to the Lake Wissota area in Chippewa Falls became Harpole’s Wissota Inn – a supper club with fine dining and cocktails and the source of many amazing stories with some of them possibly true.
Proud of his time in the Army, many contributions to the local community and involvement with both the Eau Claire and the Chippewa Shrine organizations participating the Mini Model T Club and the Hillbilly Clan and Presidency of the Chippewa Shrine organization.
After 31 years at the supper (1983-2014) club Billy was able to retire and be known to scare even the smallest fish into submission.
Billy lived his life to the fullest with Shirley by his side as wife, business partner and partner in crime for 46 years. He loved his family and his family loved him and we hope that the many people involved with him will remember his big heart and smile.
Billy is survived by Shirley, his wife of 46 years, daughters Patti (Jeff) Kobinsky, Lois (Mike) Cloward, Penny (Troy) Anderson,Sheri (Bill) Brueggen, Daughter in law Bette (Don) Meyer and grandchildren Elizabeth (Joe), Nick, Shelby, Paige, Emma, Madeline, Mya, Megan, great grandson Beckham, Sisters Donna (Donny) Kemper, Bonnie (Pete) Jackson, Sue (Patrick) Hovis, Susa, (Leslie) Hovis, Kathy (Don) McCloud.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother William (at birth), Tom, Sister Bernice, Mary Jane (Kenny) Williams, Viola (Gene) Pence, brother in law Leslie, son Donald Meyer.
With the current COVID events a service and gathering will be planned at a future date in the Lake Wissota area and burial with military honors at his birthplace in Corning Arkansas in the summer