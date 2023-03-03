Billy Krause
William T. “Billy” Krause, 71, of Eau Claire, died peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at home with his loving family at his side.
Billy was born April 28, 1951, in Eau Claire to June and Glenn Krause. He took full advantage of growing up in the East Hill neighborhood by the Eau Claire River, adventuring with his older sister, Nancy, or in the company of companions. Early on Billy demonstrated he would not live life in half-measures. When he became a Boy Scout, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. When he took on his career as a stone cutter, he took pride in learning to “shape carve” granite, saying he could create a rose so realistic you’d think you could smell it.
Billy’s life in music started when he taught himself to play guitar using “Mel Bay’s Book of Guitar Chords.” Before he was old enough to enter clubs or dance halls, he could often be found lurking outside the doors or windows, listening and learning. Whether solo or in the company of his many bandmates, music took him from busking on the streets of Boston to the stages of pretty much any venue in the area that had the room. He was generous with his time, volunteering to entertain at nursing homes and fundraisers. He mentored many fellow musicians, both young and old, and was a proud supporter of the local music scene. His distinct voice and songwriting allowed him to paint pictures of the stories he told and take the listener along on his journey.
But as special as music was to Billy, family was even more vital. When he met Margie “Spark” McCracken and married her on April 4, 1981, he always said she saved his life. When son, Noah James, came along and then daughter, Nyssa June, Billy’s course was set: Be a loving husband and a good father. He succeeded in both. And of course family did not stop there. He thrilled at being welcomed into the large McCracken clan and remained close to his sister & nieces. And if you were a friend, you were a friend for life.
Poet. Songwriter. Musician. Husband. Father. Friend. Billy was all these things at once, and more. He will be missed.
He was preceded in death by his parents, June (Bauer) & Glenn Krause. He is survived by wife, Marjorie “Margie”; son, Noah James; daughter, Nyssa June; sister, Nancy (John) Logan; and many beloved in-laws, nieces, & nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this summer.
