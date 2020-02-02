Blanche Sandas

Blanche “Bonnie” Marie Sandas, 95, died peacefully January 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born on August 17, 1924, in Tomahawk WI. She is the daughter of the late Gustav Ristvedt and Elizabeth (Hughes). Ristvedt.
After Bonnie graduated from Merrill High School in 1941, she lived in Detroit, Michigan for several years. On return to Merrill she worked as a dental receptionist where she met her future husband. Bonnie and Edwin Sandas were married on Oct. 11, 1947, in Tomahawk WI. They lived in Merrill, WI for 70 years where Ed operated a mink ranch and Bonnie established her antique business, “Lilac Lane Antiques”. Bonnie had a passion for antiques especially primitive furniture. She became a master at refinishing. Bonnie was a successful dealer and sold at her own shop, “The Antique Mall of Merrill” as well as in Eau Claire, Wausau, Minocqua and Rhinelander.
Bonnie always put her family and faith first in her life. She was an active member of St Francis Xavier Church in Merrill. She served as president the Catholic Women’s Club and was a member of the Altar Society. She volunteered in the kitchen and participated in the annual Christmas Bazaar. She grew up in 4-H Club and passed on her skills as an adult leader. She was an avid reader and an expert at “Wheel of Fortune” and crossword puzzles. She loved gardening, canning, and making preserves. She was an accomplished cook, seamstress and homemaker.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Gustav and Elizabeth Ristvedt: brother Victor (Ruby) Ristvedt; sister Victoria (Ralph) Heiss; and son Kevin (Roxy) Sandas. Survivors include three children: Susan Sandas, Mary Beth (Alan) Sandas Appel and Eddie (Susan) Sandas; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three nieces and three nephews.
A Christian Mass of Burial will be held on April 25, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1708 E 10th St, Merrill, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting with family arrangements.