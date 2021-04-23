Bob Nelson, 77, of Cumberland peacefully passed to eternal life at Sacred Heart Hospital on Sunday, April 11, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. He succumbed after a year and a half battle with cancer. He was born June 20, 1943 in Cumberland, WI to Jimmy and Rose Helen (Cole) Nelson, was raised in Cumberland and graduated from Cumberland High School in 1961. Bob graduated from UW-Eau Claire with a Bachelor’s degree in Business. He was married in Fountain City, WI on December 18, 1965 to Jeanne Greshik who he met while attending UW Eau Claire and they began their amazing journey through life together.
Bob began his career with UniRoyal as an industrial engineer in the summer of 1966. He continued his career there until June 1992 when they closed the tire plant in Eau Claire. He then became the head of transportation for Altoona School District. He so enjoyed being with children of all ages. His biggest accolade was being awarded the “Unsung Hero Award”. He received this award for his love and respect for children as well as his ability to connect with all children. He then went on to become an aide for children in special education at Altoona middle and high schools.
Throughout his life, Bob had many interests and passions. He was an avid gardener who took great pride in growing and caring for the fruit of his labor. Many people benefitted from his superior gardening skills. Golf was also a big part of Bob’s life. He hosted an annual Nelson Invitational Golf Tournament from 1973-2001 for family members and good friends. His love for golf was shared with some of his favorite friends on Thursday men’s golf day. Bob was an active basketball official for the WIAA with his long-time partner, Bill Rowlett for twenty years. He had the honor of refereeing the state basketball tournament the years of 1980, ’84 and ’85. As season ticket holders for Badger football and basketball games, it was a highlight Bob looked forward to every fall and winter. He also followed his beloved Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers on tv. He also enjoyed following the local high school sporting events in Eau Claire and Cumberland. His favorite teams, however, were those of his grandchildren. He loved watching them play basketball and run track. Bob was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Cumberland. Bob also loved to sing and participated in the community Men’s Choir. Through this choir he was able to perform in many amazing holiday concerts. His favorite place was Beaver Dam Lake. It was his place of peace through pontooning, swimming with his grandchildren and just sitting on the deck with Jeanne having a libation.
As a father and grandfather Bob was an extraordinary role model to his two daughters and grandchildren. He always listened and encouraged them to reach for the stars. His undeniable affection and warmth will forever be missed.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jeanne, his two daughters Michele Cummings (Patrick) and Heather Nelson (fiancé Nick Murray) and his grandchildren Sydney and Jonah Cummings and soon-to-be-born grandson Auggie Robert Murray. His sister, Phyllis Krouch and his bothers Dick (Dort), John and Jay. Also survived by his sister-in-law, Carole Zierden (John) and many nieces and nephews.
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, April 29 from 4:00 — 6:00 pm at First Lutheran Church. A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 1:00 pm at First Lutheran Church in Cumberland with Pastor Tim Schmidt officiating. Masks will be required for all in attendance. For those who can not attend the service, a livestream will be made available on the First Lutheran Church’s Facebook page.