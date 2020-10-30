Bobby “Bob” E. Allen, age 74, of Eau Claire, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born on June 18, 1946 to the late Jerald and Irma (Hintzman) Allen in Menomonie, Wisconsin where he grew up and attended school. He received his HSED at the Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, WI. Bob served in the U.S. Army National Guard. He worked and retired from BFI before joining Midwest Manufacturing where he worked for 17 years.
Bob enjoyed woodworking, going to the casino with Jean, and looked forward to getting together with his Friday breakfast group. But mostly, he loved spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Jean; children, Sally Bartlett, Jerry Allen, Amanda (Christian) Williams, Scott (Amy) Gibson, Jenni Gibson (Mark Schneider) and Quinn Gibson; grandchildren, Chelsey Rohland, Brianna (Jeff) Smith, Lukas (Angela) Allen, Amelia Marshall, Maddox Marshall, Sutton Williams, Alexa Gibson, Teddy Gibson, Apryl Jordan, Cloe Schneider, and Deidra Gibson; great grandchildren, Arieannah, Alex, Lillian, Zelda, and Arya; many other family members and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by his brother, Henry; sister, Etta Joyner; grandsons, Anthony and Curtis Rohland and Alexander Bartlett.
A visitation will be held 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Evergreen Funeral Home (off Golf Road one block east of Hwy 93). For the safety of all in attendance, please bring and wear your mask (as is required by the WI State Mandate). Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Evergreen Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
To send your condolence to the family, please view our obituaries tab at www.evergreenfuneralhome.com. You will also find more information regarding our COVID-19 guidelines and attendance on the obituaries tab.