Bobette Hintzman

Bobette J. Hintzman, age 72 of Menomonie, died Monday July 29, 2019, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, after complications from a fall.
Bobette was born on December 3, 1946, in Dunn County, Wisconsin to LaVerne and Irene (Suckow) Maves. Bobette graduated from Menomonie High School, and married Harvey Hintzman July 17, 1965, in Boyceville. While married to Harvey they lived in Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina before returning to Menomonie.
Bobette enjoyed keeping in touch with friends, and relatives across the country, listening to music, bowling, and cheering her grandkids on in whatever activity they participated in. Bobette was a woman of strong Christian faith, and was involved in the women’s group and Vacation Bible School at Chapel Heights in Eau Claire, was always willing to help others, and enjoyed laughing with family, and friends. She will be sorely missed by those that loved her.
She is survived by her husband Harvey of 54 years, her son; Jeff (Donna), her daughter; Amy (David) Schneider, grandchildren; Brandon, Nicholas, Bryce, Caleb, great- granddaughter; Riley, sister; Polly Persons (Tom), brothers; Lonnie and Chuck (Vicki) Maves, and multiple nieces and nephews.
Bobette is preceded in death by her parents, Laverne and Irene (Suckow) Maves.
Her funeral will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Menomonie, followed by internment at Cedar Falls Cemetery, rural Menomonie.
Visitation will take place at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie from 5:00 to 8 P.M. on Thursday August 8, 2019 and one hour prior to services at the church on Friday.
In lieu of flowers memorials in Bobette’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.