Bonita (Bonnie) Louise Schnack, Altoona, WI, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born on June 16, 1956, in Eau Claire, WI, to Robert and Norma Buttenhoff.
She is survived by her sons, Dustin Larson and Dalton (Katie) Larson; grandchildren, Alana and Tyler; her mother, Norma Buttenhoff; sisters, Barbara (Denny) Rasmussen, Jayne (Mark) Wanka, Mary Oman; brothers, James Buttenhoff, Andy Lex, Dale Larson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Bonnie graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1974. She worked for 45 years as an optical technician and bartended at Rolly’s for several years, where she made numerous friends. Some of her favorite places were Island Lake and Alma on the Mississippi River.
She loved the Green Bay Packers and watching the games with her many friends who all loved her dearly. Her infamous taco dip and chili were always requested for these gatherings. She loved belly dancing and music of all sorts. She is remembered for her beautiful singing voice, and her ability to solve some of the hardest crossword puzzles.
Spending time with her grandchildren and children was important and something she enjoyed often. She also enjoyed spending time with her boyfriend, Andy Lex, who saved her life on Mother’s Day and gave us all an extra four months and 20 days with her.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Mark Schnack; her father, Robert Buttenhoff; her brother, David Buttenhoff; her sister, Gretchen Buttenhoff; and her niece, Alicia Powers Hurtgren.
As she wished, Bonnie was an organ donor through the UW Organ and Tissue Donation.
A Celebration of Life in honor of Bonita, will take place on Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. Online condolences can be directed to www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
