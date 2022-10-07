Bonita (Bonnie) Louise Schnack, Altoona, WI, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital. She was born on June 16, 1956, in Eau Claire, WI, to Robert and Norma Buttenhoff.

She is survived by her sons, Dustin Larson and Dalton (Katie) Larson; grandchildren, Alana and Tyler; her mother, Norma Buttenhoff; sisters, Barbara (Denny) Rasmussen, Jayne (Mark) Wanka, Mary Oman; brothers, James Buttenhoff, Andy Lex, Dale Larson; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

