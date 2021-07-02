Bonnie C. Anderson, 77, of Brackett, WI, passed away Monday June 28, 2021, at Oakwood Health Services after a long battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born September 24, 1943 in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Albian and Clara (Powell) Britten. Bonnie went to Fall Creek High School and graduated from CVTC with her GED in 1978. Bonnie married Robert O. Anderson on January 30, 1960, in Fall Creek, WI. Bonnie worked as an in-home daycare provider for 10 years and a Teacher’s Aide at Brackett Elementary School for 5 years.
She enjoyed playing horseshoes in the Eau Claire Horseshoe Club and camping with her family in Northern Wisconsin. She spent her free time researching family genealogy and putting together puzzles with her daughters.
Bonnie is survived by her daughters Debra (Gary) Hestekin of La Crosse, WI, Nancy (Blake) Robinson of Altoona, WI, Patti (Blaire) Robinson of Altoona, WI, and Jill (Jamie Mueller) Minshall of Osseo, WI; grandchildren Heather (David Schmidt) Hestekin of Huntington Beach, CA, John (Melanie) Hestekin of Shakopee, MN, Brandon (Kamila) Robinson of St Paul, MN, Brittany (Doug Sawicki) Minshall of Kenosha, WI, Kayla Robinson of Minneapolis, MN, Justin (Megan Netzinger) Robinson of St Paul, MN, and Brooklyn Mueller of Strum, WI; a great-grandson Kelvin Hestekin Schmidt of Huntington Beach, CA; a brother-in-law William Germann of Eau Claire, WI; sisters-in-law Elaine Britten of Barnes, WI and Shirley Johnson of Eau Claire, WI; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother James Britten, her husband of 41 years Robert Anderson, and her nephew Michael Britten.
Bonnie was loved and admired by her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all whose lives she had touched.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI, 54701 with Chaplain Grant Schultz officiating. Burial to follow in the Osseo Cemetery, Osseo, WI. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
The family would like to thank Dr. Basu and the Mayo Cancer nursing staff along with St Croix hospice for their care and support, and also Hulke Family Funeral Home for their assistance.