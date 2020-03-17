Bonnie Barnholtz

Bonnie Jean Barnholtz, age 81, of Chippewa Falls, WI and formerly of Goodview, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Bonnie was born April 7, 1938 to John Olson and Evelyn Fort in Winona, MN. Bonnie was the oldest of the eight siblings and graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1956. She later married the love of her life, Richard Barnholtz on December 10, 1960. Together, Bonnie and Richard raised two children, Brian and Kelly.
In her working life, Bonnie worked in the Winona County Court System, Watkins, and several local stained glass companies. Bonnie and Rich would spend all their time together and were truly in love. They enjoyed camping, going to the casino, and trips to Arizona together. Bonnie was kind, caring, and the rock of her family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Lucas, Ava and Leah.
Bonnie is survived by children, Brian Barnholtz, Kelly (Richard) Brawdy; grandchildren, Lucas (Adria), Ava (Brad) and Leah Brawdy, sisters, Marlene (Ken) Benck, Marie Grinde, and Maxine Fawcett; brothers, Pat Berg and Bradley (Gloria) Berg. She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents; brothers, Donald Berg and Randy Berg; and brother-in-law, Andrew Grinde.
A celebration of Bonnie’s life will be held 11AM, Friday March 20 with visitation one-hour prior at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at: Dove Healthcare — Wissota Rehab Unit, Wissota Place, Chippewa Manor, and St. Joseph’s Hospice along with the care teams that helped her in her final months and who cared for her so lovingly as if she was family.
Please feel free to leave a memory tribute at hofffuneral.com