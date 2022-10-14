Baszuro, Bonnie (8X10).jpg

Bonnie Baszuro, age 91, of Colfax, WI, passed to eternal life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.

Bonnie was born August 24th, 1931, in Cherokee, IA, to Roy and Marie (Jameson) Arthur. The family moved several times as she was growing up, eventually returning to Iowa, where she graduated from Clarion High School.

