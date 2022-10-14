Bonnie Baszuro, age 91, of Colfax, WI, passed to eternal life on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI.
Bonnie was born August 24th, 1931, in Cherokee, IA, to Roy and Marie (Jameson) Arthur. The family moved several times as she was growing up, eventually returning to Iowa, where she graduated from Clarion High School.
Growing up in a life of farming, Bonnie always had a strong bond with animals, especially horses, owning one herself. Yorkshire terriers were a favorite of hers. She had several as her beloved, pampered pets over the years. They were great companions to her. She was also an avid supporter of animal welfare organizations.
She also enjoyed collecting miniature elephants, cooking for family visits, and spending time with her many friends.
Bonnie married Stanley Baszuro on October 9th, 1954, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee, IA.
She was employed her entire professional career with Northwestern Bell and in 1959 transferred to Minneapolis, working her way up to successfully serving in supervisory and management roles for many years. Bonnie supported her church as a volunteer in the parish office at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Stanley Baszuro of Colfax, WI; son, James Baszuro, and daughter-in-law, Sharon (Neisen) Baszuro, of Cannon Falls, MN; grandchildren, Christopher, Jessica and Nathaniel Baszuro of Cannon Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Jadzia “Yaja” Mallory of Menomonie, WI.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marie (Jameson) Arthur.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, WI, with Father John Mano officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service time at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie, WI. All are welcome to stay for lunch after Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to Dunn County Humane Society or any animal shelter of your choosing.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI, will be serving the family.