April 14, 1929 – April 24, 2021
Bonnie Buros a longtime resident of Durand, Wisconsin passed away April 24, 2021 due to complications from dementia. Bonnie is survived by her children Michael of Scottsdale, Arizona, Thomas of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Barbara (Joseph) Gilles of Bend, Oregon; six grandchildren; Scott (Jennifer), Samuel (Nicole), Jason, Amanda (Jerrod), Hannah (Kenton) and Ryan (Jennifer) and seven great grandchildren. Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Howard (Pete) Buros 2012.
Bonnie was dedicated to her husband, family and to the Faith Lutheran Church in Durand. She was outgoing, had a strong work ethic, keen sense of humor and always had an easy smile. She enjoyed hiking, camping, travelling, golfing, gardening and cooking.
Bonnie worked for Nelson Telephone Company in Durand for approximately 30 years. Bonnie and Pete spent winters of their retired years in Mesa, Arizona. She spent the last year of her life making new friends under the loving care of Oakwood Hills Retirement Community in Eau Claire.
A private family service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in Durand where Bonnie will lay to rest alongside Pete.
