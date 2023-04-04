Bonnie Caswell.jpg

Bonnie Caswell

Bonnie Belle Caswell, loving wife of Jack, found peace on March 31, 2023, at the age of 88. Bonnie was the dear mom of Tim (Roxanne) Caswell of Stanley, Linda (John) Dubiel of Boyd, Pam (Steve) Youngbauer of West Bend, Terri (Chris) Bodenburg of Grafton, and Brenda (Rick) Hodowanic of Stanley. She was a proud grandma to Drew (Tarina) Caswell, Kimi (Sam) Goettl, Tricia (Chris) Mullenbach, Liz (Anthony) Caswell, Sami (Tyler) Caswell , Kris (Naomi) Dubiel, Kari (Nate) Kotewa, Nick (Shenoah) Dubiel, Stephanie (Luke) Lovell, Stacey (Mike) Karl, Sarah (Daryl) Williams, Laura (Zach) Chartrand, Corby (Kristine) Bodenburg, Kellen (Shannon) Bodenburg, Kelly (Charlie)Brown, Brett (Natasha) Bodenburg, Mike (Jaimie) Hodowanic, Nikki (Jason) Prahl, Heather (James) Hodowanic, and Jami (Jake) Hodowanic. She was a loving great grandmother to Aidan, Jackson, Christian, Gunnar, Porter, Baylor, Major, Mac, Sutton, Pella, Wesley, Saffron, Willow, Reed, Sophia, Jacob, Kyah, Henry, William, Macy, Hunter, Kendall, Charlotte, Ada, McCoy, Knox, Ripley, Elle, Emeline, Madelyn, Owen, Kamryn, Reagan, Hudson, Ava, Brennan, Carson, Cashton, Colt, Rowan, and Brooks.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Caswell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.