Bonnie Caswell

Bonnie Belle Caswell, loving wife of Jack, found peace on March 31, 2023, at the age of 88. Bonnie was the dear mom of Tim (Roxanne) Caswell of Stanley, Linda (John) Dubiel of Boyd, Pam (Steve) Youngbauer of West Bend, Terri (Chris) Bodenburg of Grafton, and Brenda (Rick) Hodowanic of Stanley. She was a proud grandma to Drew (Tarina) Caswell, Kimi (Sam) Goettl, Tricia (Chris) Mullenbach, Liz (Anthony) Caswell, Sami (Tyler) Caswell , Kris (Naomi) Dubiel, Kari (Nate) Kotewa, Nick (Shenoah) Dubiel, Stephanie (Luke) Lovell, Stacey (Mike) Karl, Sarah (Daryl) Williams, Laura (Zach) Chartrand, Corby (Kristine) Bodenburg, Kellen (Shannon) Bodenburg, Kelly (Charlie)Brown, Brett (Natasha) Bodenburg, Mike (Jaimie) Hodowanic, Nikki (Jason) Prahl, Heather (James) Hodowanic, and Jami (Jake) Hodowanic. She was a loving great grandmother to Aidan, Jackson, Christian, Gunnar, Porter, Baylor, Major, Mac, Sutton, Pella, Wesley, Saffron, Willow, Reed, Sophia, Jacob, Kyah, Henry, William, Macy, Hunter, Kendall, Charlotte, Ada, McCoy, Knox, Ripley, Elle, Emeline, Madelyn, Owen, Kamryn, Reagan, Hudson, Ava, Brennan, Carson, Cashton, Colt, Rowan, and Brooks.
Bonnie was born on July 1st, 1934, in Jerome, Arizona the daughter of the late John and Ruby (Benson) Stewart. Bonnie grew up in the Phoenix area and graduated from Phoenix Union High in 1952. She married Jack Wesley Caswell on January 8, 1955. Bonnie enjoyed travel, sporting events, (especially ones her kids and grandkids played) participating and leading various club activities, but most of all being a wife, mom and grand — mom. As an Air Force wife and mother, her children were all born in different states including Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, and Alaska. She and Jack lived in various states before settling down to small town civilian life in Stanley, Wisconsin in 1968. It was there they raised their 5 children with family values at the core and she developed special relationships with her 20 grandchildren, and 42 great grandchildren who will miss her dearly.
Bonnie had a variety of occupations throughout her life. Upon graduating from high school, she worked for Phoenix Western Electric and the Arizona Industrial Commission. Later in Stanley, she worked at the Stanley Boyd Middle School as a media center aid as well as a Tupperware representative.
She was an auxiliary member at the local hospital serving as the treasurer and helping coordinate the Love Lights each Christmas. She volunteered in the gift shop and was a member of the Homemakers Club.
She was an active member of the Stanley United Methodist Church where she held various board positions, taught Sunday School, Bible School and was an active member of the Dorcas Guild serving numerous church dinners. Her favorite events were the annual Christmas cookie exchange, where she took pride in her pecan crescent cookies among others, and the strawberry ice cream fest. She enjoyed being Queen Mother of the Red Hats for a number of years.
Bonnie loved playing cards, dice and other board games and LOVED to win! She continued her love of games and competing for the win into her later years. The grandchildren loved playing with her!
Bonnie loved family gatherings and didn’t miss a holiday with everyone in attendance even as the family grew to 70+.
Bonnie is further survived by 2 sisters, Laura Shaw of Phoenix, Arizona, Betty (Walt) Wycoff of Modesto, California and 2 sisters- in law, Barb Nolan of Woodstock, IL and Jo Ann Caswell of Stanley, WI. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bud, Fred, John Jr, Larry and sisters Margarite and Ruby.
Visitation will be from 5-8 PM on Monday, April 10th at the Plombon Funeral Home and again at 10 am on Thursday April 11th at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Stanley, Wisconsin. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 11th at 11:00 am at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church-Stanley with Rev. Kenneth Schmidt officiating. Burial will follow in Edson Union Cemetery. A special thank you to the staff at the Homeplace-Stanley and St. Croix Hospice for their care of Bonnie.
