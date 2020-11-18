Bonnie Hawkins

Bonnie L Hawkins, 82 of Osseo passed away peacefully after a short illness on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Oakridge in Osseo. Bonnie was residing at Dove Healthcare Osseo, and was formerly from Eau Claire, WI.
Bonnie was born on May 1, 1938 to Roy Polinske and Rose (Hazelton) Polinske in Eau Claire, WI. She married Marvin J Hawkins, to which they had five children; Randy, Hal, Cindy, Christine and Monte. In addition, seventeen grandchildren, Daniel (Melissa), Nikki, Brandon (Laura), Chad, Camille, Clint, Cole, Courtney (Hank), Caitlyn, Catrina, Shawn, Shane (Dorothy), Sam, Sarah, Natasha, Ashley (John) and Troy. She also had 24 Great Grandchildren; and three sisters; Rosella, Pat and Sandy (aka Snook).
After Marvin (aka Cork) passed she went onto The School of Cosmetology, which she continued as a career until her retirement. Bonnie was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter Day Saints. She believed in their values and always appreciated special blessings and the sacrament that she received.
Bonnie loved watching the Country Music TV channel every day, she could tell you the name of every song and the artist. She loved going to live country music shows and was fortunate to go to The Grand Ole Opry in Ryman Auditorium and Tootsies Orchid Lounge in Nashville. Local shows she would follow the tour bus and visit with the Artists afterwards, she especially liked visiting with Charlie Pride.
She was the best cook in the world and would cook enough for an army. Her beef roast, gravy, pickles and rosettes, were many of her specialties. Rarely did she use a recipe. Bonnie loved the NASCAR races and the Green Bay Packers. Her sassy spunky attitude was beloved by her grandchildren whom she had special relationships with each one.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Randy, Hal, Cindy, and Christine; grandchildren; Daniel (Melissa), Nikki, Brandon (Laura), Chad, Camille, Clint, Courtney (Hank), Caitlyn, Catrina, Shawn, Shane (Dorothy), Sam, Sarah, Natasha, Ashley (John) and Troy. Also by 24 Great Grandchildren; her sister Sandy; nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters-in-law.
She is preceded in death by her husband Marvin; special son, Monte; grandson, Cole; parents, Roy and Rose; sisters, Rosella and Pat; and by many brothers and sisters-in-law.
Special Thanks to Dove Healthcare Osseo Staff for their loving care.
Public Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center, Altoona. Facemasks will be required inside the facility. Private services will be Thursday and will be livestreamed beginning at 11 a.m. via the Chippewa Valley Cremation Services Facebook Page. Private Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery, town of Washington.
