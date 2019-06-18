Bonnie (Shafer) Laak, 66, formally of Eau Claire, WI passed away Saturday morning June 1, 2019, after a long courageous fight of lung cancer.
Bonnie is survived by her best friend and love, Paul Stratton. Children: Jason (Katherine) Turner, Ronald (Tiffany) Turner and one granddaughter Shelby.
Bonnie is further survived by five siblings: Mike (Pam) Shafer, Dave (Charlotte) Shafer, Joe (Durene) Shafer, Ann Newman and Linda (Brue) Baugher. Also many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Bonnie, now pain free, at peace and joins those who have passed before her including: parents Vernon and Marietta (Spores) Shafer, sister Shirley and brothers Dennis, LeRoy, Bruce and former husband Roy Laak.
A private celebration of life will be held at her brother Mike’s in Eleva, Sunday July 7th.