Poppe, Bonnie.jpg

Bonnie J. Poppe, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022.

She was born on January 22, 1931, to the late Ewald and Ethel (Missman) Radtke, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Poppe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you