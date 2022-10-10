Bonnie J. Poppe, 91, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022.
She was born on January 22, 1931, to the late Ewald and Ethel (Missman) Radtke, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
Bonnie was a very active member of St. Olaf’s Church. She loved to knit and crochet; play cards and she enjoyed her trips to the casino. Bonnie was a sports fan and loved her Wisconsin teams. She loved spending time with her family and she was an amazing cook.
She is survived by her children; Peggy (Mike) Glamann, Diane LaPoint, Pat (Marsha) Poppe, Debra Retallick, Michelle (Jack) Hestekin; eleven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law; Sue Radtke, Kay Radtke, and Marleine (Bill) Schildt, and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie is proceeded in death by her husband Clarence “Pick,” great-grandson Angelo Poppe, son-in-law William LaPoint, four brothers and a sister.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona. A visitation will take place at 10:00 a.m. and run until the time of services. A luncheon will follow services. Online condolences can be directed to www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
