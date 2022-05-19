Bonnie Jean Smith (nee Webber), 83, of rural Strum went home to her Lord Friday, January 28, 2022, at Augusta Health & Rehabilitation.
Bonnie Jean Smith (Webber) was born April 25, 1938, to Harold and Vivian (Westlund) Webber in Eau Claire, WI. She married her high school sweetheart, Ronald Smith, on February 9, 1957. She was a farm wife and mother her entire life, and was devoted to her family. She was a long-time member of Holy Guardian Angels Church, then St. Raymond of Penafort, where she was very involved in church activities, her favorite being teaching developmentally disabled children and adults about the love of their Savior, Jesus Christ.
Bonnie was preceded in death by Ron, her husband of 55 years; her parents, Harold and Vivian (Westlund) Webber; two infant daughters and daughter-in-law, Jensia.
She is survived by her sister, Kathy Silvernail of Eau Claire; son, Darrel (Siri Andrus) Smith of Osseo; and daughters, Deborah (Tim) Sinclair of Stillwater and Kayleen (Darren) Guffy of River Falls; 13 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery at E10455 Mallard Road, Fall Creek, just off Highway 53.
You might want to bring a lawn chair.
A Celebration of Life will follow the burial starting at noon at the Brackett American Legion Hall.