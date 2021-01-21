Bonnie Jane Svee (Hendrickson) age 82, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2021 at Bee Hive Homes in Eau Claire.
She was born July 31, 1938 to the late Hans and Hazel Hendrickson. Bonnie attended school in Menomonie and graduated from Dunn County Aggie High School in 1956. Bonnie married Joseph Meyer to which they had 5 sons. Bonnie later married Harold Svee and were married for 45 years before he passed away in 2017.
Bonnie was a loving and devoted mother and friend. She showed kindness and generosity to everyone that she came into contact with. She loved to take care of her family and enjoyed gardening, canning, cooking and baking for all. In her spare time Bonnie enjoyed reading, listening to music and watching Packer games. Bonnie always took time to share a cold beer with friends and family and everyone loved her sense of humor.
Bonnie is survived and will be forever missed by her children, Mark (Joann) Hendrickson, Curt Meyer, Quin (Shannon) Meyer, Chris Meyer, Kent (Brenda) Meyer and Eric Meyer; stepchildren, Kris (Danny) Ellrich, Cory (Debbie) Svee, Scott (Sharon) Svee and Kelly Svee, along with other close family members. Her memory will be forever in their hearts.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Svee, her parents, Hans and Hazel Hendrickson, her brothers and sisters, Roland, Darrel, Shirley, and Dennis; granddaughter, Samantha Meyer and stepson, Jeff Svee.
A special thank you to the staff at Bee Hive Homes, Krista from Moments Hospice and Chaplain Jim for all the wonderful care they gave Bonnie during her stay at Bee Hive.
A visitation is planned for Wednesday, January 27th at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel and Crematory (535 S Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona) at 10am, followed by a prayer service at 11am.
Due to Covid restrictions, masks and social distancing are required and a full celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.