Bonnie Rose Tamke, 81, formerly of Arcadia, passed away on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen.
Bonnie was born in Arcadia on November 21, 1939, to John and Linda (Weltzien) Ryan. After graduating from high school, Bonnie was united in marriage to Albert Tamke on November 22, 1958, and together the couple farmed in Glencoe and raised six children. Bonnie worked for many years in housekeeping at the Mayo Clinic Health System- Arcadia Nursing Home. She was a meticulous cleaner and avid decorator, ensuring that the residents celebrated every holiday and season with beautiful arrangements and ornaments. Bonnie loved flowers and to garden. She would frequent local greenhouses and travel to new places searching for flowers to grow for arrangements at home and at the nursing home. Often, Bonnie would invite residents and friends out to the farm to share the sights of beauty she had grown, and would deliver fresh cut flowers to others who were unable to travel. She was truly an advocate for the well-being of every resident and co-worker, but most of all loved being a farm wife and caregiver for her children and grandchildren. Bonnie was a former member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and the PCCW, volunteering for the fall festivals with all of her friends and neighbors, as well as a past member of the Buffalo County Homemakers.
Bonnie is survived by her sons: Larry (Lisa Halverson), Bryan (Sandy), and Alan (Tammy); daughters: Charlotte (Bruce) Winkler and Linda (Dennis) Bjorge; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother: Harold (Mary) Ryan; sisters-in-law: Frances Ryan and Evelyn Losinski; daughter-in-law: Sally Tamke; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Albert; son: Duane; brother: Kenneth Ryan; sister-in-law: Eileen Stronski; and step-grandson: Derek Sura.
A celebration of life will be held in Bonnie’s honor at a later date. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Bluffview Memory Care for their diligence and care for Bonnie. To express condolences to Bonnie’s family online and for further service updates, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.