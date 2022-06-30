Bradley Allen Dilts, 60, of Chippewa Falls, WI., died June 8, 2022 at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire surrounded by family. He was born on December 25, 1961 in Logansport, Indiana, the son of Larry and Marcia (Garr) Dilts. In October 1973, the family moved to Menomonie, WI. Later in 1976 the family moved to Chippewa Falls, WI where they still reside today. After high school, Brad enlisted and honorably served in the army from June 4, 1980 to June 3, 1984. He married Connie Zurek on June 18, 1994. They were 10 days away from celebrating their 28th wedding anniversary. In his early thirties, Brad gave his life to the Lord. Brad’s places of employment were Phillips Plastics, ITW Deltar, Cartridge Worlds, Menards, Chippewa Valley Correctional, and Altium Packaging. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and attending rendezvous. He was known as “Shotgun Brad” among his friends in Augusta.
He is survived by his wife, Connie; his children, Ellen and Emily Dilts; his father and mother Larry and Marcia Dilts of Chippeaw Falls; his brother, Brian Dilts of Logansport, IN; his sister, Charlene (Mike) Chmelik of Chippewa Falls; and several nieces.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at Grace Baptist Church in Lake Hallie. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm with the funeral service following at 2:00 pm. Afterwards a luncheon will be provided.
To plant a tree in memory of Bradley Dilts as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.