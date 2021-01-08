Born in Ohio in 1931, one of the last black-bag country doctors took his medical talents to a much larger hospital on January 3, 2021, after more than a half century of treating patients and delivering babies. Moving to Osseo, Wisconsin in 1962, with a growing family, he pressed successfully for the construction of a hospital that went on to provide exemplary medical service over a three-county region. “Doc Garber” was more than a small-town physician, playing percussion in orchestras, jazz bands and local musicals for many years, in addition to singing in church. He was a baseball player, invited to join the minor leagues before deciding to go to medical school. He kicked and punched his way to a fourth-degree black belt in the martial art Taekwondo and instructed others for a decade. An Air Force veteran, he was a proud member of the local Lions Club, of which he was president, multiple times. He donated, generously, to community organizations and for local causes. Most of all, he loved his family.
He is cherished, and his memory is preserved, by his wife of 40 years and social mentor, Julie, 6 children; Brad Jr. (Gina), Christy (Ted), Terri, Sandy (Kerry), Matt (Jill), Tim (Danika); 10 grandchildren, Dustin, Haley, Taylor, Coltan, Carly, Greta, Ada, Ander, James, Ethan; and one (almost two) great-grandchildren, Avery.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Jill; first wife Jean; brother Richard; and his parents, Richard and Gwen.
His profession was his art, and he was a master, painting a life that those who have known him will admire and be inspired by for many years.
A memorial celebration is scheduled for May 22, 2021, at the newly-constructed Garber Bandshell in Central Park, Osseo WI.
