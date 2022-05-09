Bradley A. Hall, 59, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Eau Claire.
Brad was born October 18, 1962 in Urbana, IL the son of Nason and Leah (Alexson) Hall.
Brad worked at the Eau Claire Career Development Center.
Brad enjoyed the outdoors, and fishing.
Brad is survived by one daughter, Jayme Hall of Chippewa Falls; and two grandchildren, Eric and Olivia Kolpien.
Brad was preceded in death by his parents.
A Memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, May 13 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call one hour before the time of services at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
