Bradley Richard Hoyt, age 43 of Menomonie, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, March 28, 2021.
Brad was born to John Hoyt and Judy Agnew on July 17, 1977 in Menomonie. He was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1996. Brad was the proud #62 on the State winning MHS football team of 1995. He was also the owner of The Great Escape Bar.
“Thee Brad Hoyt” was a competitive soul. He holds many championship trophies, which if he were here, he would list them all for you. From darts, volleyball, bean bags to fishing and hunting, Brad always gave it his all to come out on top, which also included numerous beer trophies. He also enjoyed the many trips to Treasure Island to see Gary Allen and always stopped by the Tipsy Turtle on the way there.
No one could ever deny that Brad was full of gratitude, and cherished his family, friends, “the girls” and especially his son Carter. Their relationship was full of fun, trust, love and of course, healthy competition.
Brad is survived by his parents John (Charlene) Hoyt and Judy (Dick) Agnew, son Carter, Carter’s mom Mandy Maher, her kids Holly and Jannessa, significant other Katie Hooker, her children; Blade, Cadence and Ambrietta, siblings; Melissa (Alan) Childs, Brian (Billie) Hoyt, Jonny (Courtney) Hoyt, Jeremy (Kari) Guth, Kelly (Ben) Bien, Mari Magler and Eric (Maya) Agnew, Grandma Elaine Hoyt as well as many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and too many friends to list.
He is preceded in death by grandparents; Galen Hoyt and Roy and Irene Hulbert, stepmom Marilyn Hoyt and his yellow lab Maverick.
Public visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Private funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Olson Funeral with Teresa Pejsa officiating. This service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/OlsonFunerals. Please feel free to wear Great Escape merchandise or one of Brad’s favorite team shirts. Please join us for a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m. at the Great Escape.
In lieu of flowers, Brad’s family has set up a memorial account for Carter’s future at Bremer Bank in Menomonie.
Olson Funeral Home of Menomonie is serving the family.
