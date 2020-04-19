Brenda L. Cornwell, age 74, went to her heavenly home on April 17, 2020.
She was born February 13, 1946 in Durand, the daughter of Lee and Dora (Schumacher) Hubbard. She graduated from Durand High School in 1964. After graduation, she worked at the Durand Hospital as a medical lab technician until 1970. Brenda married Thomas C. Fisher on August 1, 1970, they later divorced. She was the bookkeeper for Buchholtz Construction and later worked with Mary Buchholtz doing upholstery work. Most recently she owned and operated her own upholstery business.
Brenda was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Durand. She was the treasurer of the Ladies Aid for nearly thirty years. Brenda enjoyed sewing, gardening, and making spaghetti sauce, salsa, and pickles for her family. She was a quiet, kindhearted lady known for her generosity and hard work ethic.
Brenda is survived by her son Joe Fisher and Laurie Nichols of Durand; daughter Jan and Jeff Hayden of Mondovi; three grandchildren Austin, Levi and Joslyn Hayden; brother Maynard and Amy Hubbard of Durand; sister-in-law Judy Hubbard of Colfax; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Irwin Hubbard.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.chippewavalleycremation.com