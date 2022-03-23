Brenda Marie Leith, age 58, passed away at her home in Eau Claire on March 19, 2022, in the care of hospice after a 11-year battle with cancer.
She was born in Superior, WI, on December 17, 1958, and moved to Eau Claire with her parents in 1973. She graduated from North High School.
She was proceeded in death by a sister, Linda Wistrom; grandparents, Ina and Clarence Wistrom of Spooner, WI; grandmother, Edna Nelson of Eau Claire; and elderly aunts and uncles. She is survived by her parents, Alan and Diane Wistrom of Eau Claire; aunt and uncle, Gary and Sherri Wistrom of Kenosha, WI; nephew, Eric Wistrom of Irving, TX; aunt and uncle, Amber and Art Garcia; nephews, Arthur Garcia and Liam Cardona of Phoenix, AZ; her special friend, Gary Brantner; and her dogs and cats, who are not to be overlooked.
Brenda worked at a number of different jobs in her lifetime and then at Menards in various capacities for a number of years until she could no longer work due to her illness.
She survived cancer for 11 years due to her will to live and the excellent care she received from the staff at Marshfield Clinic, Marshfield Hospital, the Marshfield Cancer Center and Dr. Tana, who never gave up on her. We are eternally grateful. We would also like to thank St. Joseph’s Home Health and Hospice for the assistance they provided at the end of her life.
She loved her dogs and cats; she had many friends. She enjoyed kayaking and her trips to a northern resort for a few weeks in the summer. She had excellent skills at crocheting and cross stitch. She enjoyed many things. She enjoyed life.
At Brenda’s request there will be no public service. Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services will be assisting the family. At a future date an Inurnment will take place at the family plot in Spooner, WI.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in her memory should send a memorial to an animal shelter of their choice. Online condolences may be left for Brenda’s family at www.lenmark.com.
Her pains and suffering are over. Rest in peace, our beautiful girl! You deserve it.
