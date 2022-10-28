Brenda K. Peterson, 61, of Boyd died suddenly of natural causes Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.

She was born Nov. 4, 1960, at Madison, WI, to the Earl and JoAnn (Ringlestetter) Bergman. She grew up south of Stanley and graduated from Stanley-Boyd High in ’79. She attended college in Green Bay, but returned home shortly after to marry her high school sweetheart, David Peterson. They wed Oct. 4, 1980, at Holy Family Catholic Church.

