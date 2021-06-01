brenda simmons

Brenda Mae Simmons, age 58, was a life long resident of Chippewa Falls. Brenda passed away unexpectedly in her home on February 20.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, James and Rosetta (Mahr) Simmons. She is survived by her siblings, Jim Simmons, Steve Simmons, Regina Rhodes-Knigge (Don), Theresa Simmons (Mary Kelly), Sue (John) Gavin and Bill Simmons. She was survived by many nieces, nephews as well as great nieces and great nephews.
Brenda had a giving heart. She helped people whenever she could. She was avid animal lover. Brenda enjoyed being out in nature. You could frequently see her walking with her dog in beautiful Irvine Park.
Services will be held on June 7 at St Charles Church, 810 Pearl St. Chippewa Falls, WI. Visitation is from 9 am to 10:15. Mass and interment to follow.