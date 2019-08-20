Brett Milan Bents, 50, of Almena, Wis., formerly of Rice Lake was tragically taken from us Aug. 10. He was born Sept. 6, 1968 to Kurt and Marilyn Bents in Menomonie.
Brett was known for his colorful personality, vibrant nature, compassion, intelligence on a wide variety of topics, great sense of humor and a smile that typically accompanied his large laugh. His passion to play his drums came first and foremost above all else.
In addition to his musical talent for drums, he also enjoyed a great love of playing guitar, piano and all music in general. Wrestling was an early interest of Brett’s and he continued to share that through mentoring and coaching youth. He was an avid reader who loved history and in-depth conversations. He was also creative in art, writing and drawing. Brett cared deeply and loved many friends young and old, his pets and living life to the fullest. All of these things meant the world to him.
Brett was deeply loved and touched so many people. We will cherish him through the countless memories, as he has permanently etched a mark on our hearts that will never be erased and he will be supremely missed.
Brett was preceded in death by his mother Marilyn Bents, uncle Max Bents, grandparents Clinton and Harriet Clark and grandparents Martin and Laura Bents. He is survived by his father Kurt Bents (Sharla Ruland) of Cypress, Texas; sister Lisa (Mark) Fenske; nephew Coltan and niece Chloe Fenske of Rice Lake; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and other loving relatives and friends.
Brett has been cremated by Two Rivers Crematory of Altoona. No formal funeral service or burial will be planned. A private committal gathering will be held.
To celebrate Brett’s life a gathering of friends, family and musicians will be planned and announced in the future. The family wishes to thank everyone for their continued love and support.