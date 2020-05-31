Brian D. Bleskacek, 60, of Bloomer, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at his home with his family by his side after a hard-fought battle with cancer.
He was born January 4, 1960, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI. Brian graduated from Bloomer High School in 1978. He married Rhonda Myers on June 16, 1984, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley.
Brian worked at Nelson Filter for 40 years while also serving the Bloomer community as a volunteer firefighter. He served as Chief of the Bloomer Fire Department from 2001 until January of 2020.
Brian loved fishing, camping with family & friends and riding his Harley motorcycle. He spent many winters running the skating rink and being a mentor to the youths that utilized the rink. In the summers you could find him tending to his garden in Bloomer and on the weekends, relaxing in Hayward at Nelson Lake.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Rhonda; children, Brady (Amanda) of Menomonie, Cody (JJ) of Mexico City, Mexico, Billy (Carly) of Bloomer, Redgy (Caleb) Jorstad of Hayward; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Carter; siblings, Mike (Eileen) of Grimes, IA, Beverly (Russ) Swartz of Iron River, WI, Tom (Monica) of Chippewa Falls, Jean Bleskacek of Elmwood, WI, Bill (Annie) of Bloomer, Marlene (John) Lane of Bloomer, and David of Elgin, IL; special friends, Tony & Carol Rubenzer; and by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joel.
Due to current conditions, a PRIVATE family funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer. This service will be broadcast live on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook Page. PUBLIC visitation will be held TUESDAY, June 2, from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials to the family are preferred and will be put toward a charitable foundation being set up in Brian’s name to honor his legacy.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is assisting the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.