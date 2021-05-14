Brian Daniel Cortner, 65, of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin passed away April 27, 2021 at his home.
Brian was born at Daniel Freeman Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 2, 1955 in Inglewood California. He was the son of the late Mildred (Strong) Cortner and Merle Chandis Cortner.
Brian grew up in southern California, graduating from Mayfair High School in Lakewood California in 1973. He served his country in the U.S. Army as a medic and pharmacy specialist for 17 years until 1992. After his military service, he worked as a pharmacy technician at Sacred Heart hospital in Eau Claire Wisconsin.
Brian was a man who knew a little bit about everything. He was charismatic and easy going and could strike up a meaningful conversion with nearly anyone. He was passionate about history, science, technology and politics. He was a lover of art and a talented cartoonist and wood carver. He greatly enjoyed music and was as likely to appreciate the new as something from his youth. He loved animals and rescued more than a few strays.
Brian is survived by two sons, Christian (Tina) Cortner of Eau Claire, and Jeremy (Amy) Cortner of Chippewa Falls; four grandchildren, Drew, Evan, Casey, and Carolynn Cortner and his cat Martian.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.