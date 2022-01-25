Brian L. Ketelboeter, age 67, of Cornell, WI, passed away Sunday January 16th, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, WI.
Brian was born to Earl and Evelyn Ketelboeter on January 7th, 1955 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, WI. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in rural Marxville, WI.
He enjoyed driving truck, farming, fishing, riding his motorcycle and spending time with all his grandkids. One of his greatest joys was driving truck for Walters Brothers Lumber Mfg. He had said many times they were like his second family.
He is survived by his significant other of 42 years (Becky Austin); 5 sons — Peter (Amanda) Cameron of Tony, WI, Stacy (Sandy) Cameron of Montana, Brandon (Jaime) Ketelboeter of Cornell, WI, Derrick (Paige) Austin of Sheldon, WI, Cody (Tracie) Ketelboeter of Cornell, WI; 2 daughters — Charlie Sue (Stan) Ewings of Cornell, WI, Candi Ketelboeter (Chris) of Chippewa Falls, WI; 13 Grandsons, 4 Granddaughters, 1 Great Granddaughter and the new baby boy of Cody and Tracie due in June. He is also survived by siblings — Elaine Wickersham of Appleton, WI, Stephen (Goldie) Ketelboeter of Cornell, WI, Bruce Ketelboeter of Chanute, KS, and Randy (Pam) Ketelboeter of Murrieta, CA; 1 aunt — Ann Koch of Evansville, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents — Earl and Evelyn Ketelboeter, maternal grandparents — Lester and Anna Koch, paternal grandparents — Ewald and Elsie Ketelboeter, his nephew (God son) Randy Ketelboeter Jr. and many aunts and uncles.
The family is being assisted by the Cremation Society of Wisconsin. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.