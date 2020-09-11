Brian Mentink was born on May 3, 1980 in Chicago, IL. At a young age he moved to Stanley, WI where he attended Stanley Boyd School graduating in 1998. He then attended CVTC for Truck Driving. In 2005 Brian moved to Eau Claire, WI, where he later met Alexis Bauer and they were married on July 15, 2011 in Eau Claire. After their marriage they lived in Eau Claire until March of 2020 when they moved to Tracy, MN to be closer to Alexiss family. Brian passed away on Monday, September 7, 2020 at the Tracy Hospital in Tracy, MN at the age of 40. He enjoyed grilling, which he did often. He was a collector of horror action figures and loved watching his Green Bay Packers play. Brian also loved spending time at home with his wife, watching documentaries.
Survivors include his wife, Alexis Bauer; mother, Lori Mentink; maternal grandfather, Richard Mentink; mother-in-law, Laurie (Jim) Pawelski; brother, Kevin Mentink; aunts, Tammy Mentink and Susan Meeker; uncle, Eric (Holly) Mentink; cousins, Austin Caffin, Travis Mentink, Amanda Mentink and, Nicole Mentink; brother-in-law, Daniel (Megan) Bauer and niece, Leilani Bagwell. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Doris Mentink and cousin, Nathan Chaffin.
No services are planned at this time The Totzke Funeral Home in Slayton is assisting the family. Send condolences online at www.totzkefuneralhome.com.