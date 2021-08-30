Yetter, Brian Christopher, age 46, died peacefully in his sleep at home on July 22nd, ‘21 from atherosclerosis of the heart. He was born in Eau Claire on May 5th, 1975 to Thomas and Deborah (nee Machut) Yetter. Brian graduated from North High School in 1993. He took a class in Computer Science at CVTC in his Senior year. He also began working at Taco Bell in H.S. until he became an Assistant Manager there. Then he enlisted in the Navy. When he returned to Eau Claire, he took a course in Web Development at UWEC.
In his youth, Brian enjoyed swimming and fishing and games of all kinds, especially chess and cribbage. He also played Frisbee golf and Fantasy Football and was a huge Brewers, Badgers, and Packer fan. He was an avid reader and loved fan fiction, poetry and music. Brian wrote a poem that was published in a book by the World Poetry Foundation. He had a quick wit for humor. He also enjoyed watching his niece, Isabella’s Water Ski Shows and his niece, Anna’s art creations come to life. He loved his family and friends.
Brian is survived by his parents, Thomas and Deborah Yetter, his brother, Benjamin Yetter and sister, Erika (A.J.) Melville and two nieces he adored, Isabella and Anna Melville, his grandmother, Verna Yetter plus many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents, Merlin and Patricia (nee Johnson) Machut and his grandfather, Donald C. Yetter, cousin Tara (nee Machut) Kuhl, uncle, Randy Senn plus nine of his friends.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt are assisting the family with arrangements. A funeral mass will be held at St. Olaf’s Church, Monroe St., E.C. on Tuesday, Aug. 31st at 11 a.m. Luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association. Burial of cremains will be at a later date.