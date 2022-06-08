Brooke Elizabeth Richartz, age 43, left this earth on June 6, 2022 when it was her time to go. She disagreed with this timeframe because she had way more stuff to do with Nate and her kids, Reese and Hudsen. But it now is what it is and let her death be a heads up to you to do the things you have been putting off. Enjoy your kids, go on the vacation, change jobs, start that business, lose the weight. Whatever you have been putting off. Brooke always was a yes, let’s do it person, she never met a spa or beach she didn’t like and thoroughly enjoyed hosting parties and the holidays for family and friends. Her recent favorite holiday party was a 4th of July golf outing to get kids comfortable on the course. Her positive attitude carried her through any tough situation, especially her ovarian cancer diagnosis that came in Sept. 2020 where she still found times to laugh through the pain or inconveniences. She would quip that she was an overachiever and since the world was dealing with Covid, she went above and beyond and got cancer. Her sense of humor and positivity was a light throughout her HR career and she leaves many wonderful coworkers behind from her days at Target, Festival and CCFBank. In her work world, she loved connecting and mentoring others, especially when she could teach a tough leadership lesson kindly. HR was her passion and she loved showing people that HR could be different and live in the grey instead of black and white. She enjoyed leading with kindness and heart.
She enjoyed countless concerts and events with Nate and friends over the years. She was also the vacation planner for vacations with friends, her family or just with Nate. There always was a next adventure to look forward to. Her adventurous spirit led her to kick off a goal of taking the kids to as many professional sports games as possible. Sports were always a part of Brooke’s life from when she was younger, having had success in high school and then finding other ways to be active when she was older, including yoga, weight lifting and running. Her happiest days were when she could watch her kids participate in the sports they love. Bringing happiness, not stress to youth sports was a mission of the company she started called Momgistics, where the big ideas were just getting started before she got sick. If you can’t come and support her kids in her absence, don’t miss any of your own kids’ stuff. “Have fun and do your best” were mantras she spoke to her kids about. The lessons learned in youth sports are bigger than the game and Brooke was determined to show that.
She is survived by her husband Nate, children Reese and Hudsen; mom Vicki and stepfather Bob; sisters Courtney, Sam and Brittany. In-laws on the Richartz side; Bill, Jackie, Marge, Aaron/Jamie/kids, Grady, Corbin/Putter/kids, Dinah/Tyler/kids. She also leaves behind many close relationships and special friends, including Lettau, Tera, Julie, Karen, Amy, and Vanessa. All of whom she is grateful for their support during the time of sickness.
On one last note, it is requested that it not be viewed as “losing her battle with cancer”. She didn’t identify with being a warrior and doesn’t understand why we allow the vilification of cancer. Yeah, it sucks and takes people too soon. But we don’t say someone that had a heart attack lost their battle with their heart. Or that someone in a car accident lost the fight with the car. Cancer can give many blessings through the journey and the body will be at rest when the time is right. It’s not fair to say someone lost the battle because I guarantee they didn’t try to lose or they definitely didn’t stop trying things to cure themselves. Let it simply be said it was her time to go and she lived a lot of good life before that time. So, so much good.
A Memorial Service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday June 12, 2022, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI. A visitation will be 1:00-4:00 p.m. prior to the service on Sunday.
There will be a celebration of life party in the coming weeks with more information to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by Venmo to (@BrookeRichartzFoundation)
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com