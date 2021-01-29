“Some souls are too beautiful for this world, and so they leave.” Brooklyn Grace Kelly, was called to sit with God on Saturday and spread her wings as our eternal guardian angel from above. This hurts. We all love Brooklyn so deeply so the grief of our love has brought us to our knees and rocked us to our core. It is important that we focus on the dash, the dash from July 12th, 2006 — January 23rd, 2021, and celebrate her fourteen years in-between.
From a young age, Brooklyn, “Brooke”, was a girl on the go, a creative dreamer with a fierce love for her family and friends. Brooklyn’s personality was contagious; a sparkling and burning light that illumined, inspired, and nourished. Her infectious energy and dazzling smile captivated everyone around her. She was a free spirit, a leader and a fashionista with sass. Simply put, she had that “it” factor that we all admired. Brooklyn was stubborn with a fighting heart who would do anything for anyone- something she learned from her dad. There was a soft nurturing side to Brooke that unfolded so beautifully, it was raw and genuine — something she learned from her mom. Brooke was an incredibly gifted athlete who left it all on the court- that passion she learned from her brother. Brooklyn felt at home with animals and adored visiting pet stores and animal shelters in every city and state she visited. It didn’t matter whether her family wanted to stop or not. They were stopping, because Brooklyn never took no for an answer- something else she learned from her dad. She had an uncanny way of making everyone around her feel like a queen; she owned the room with such confidence and self-assurance, and she always left you wanting more of her. Her phone is an achingly beautiful story of everything she embodied: family, friends, animals, lake-life, her dog Bubba, pictures, messages, snaps, selfies, texts, calls, plans; all the imperfect details of a life filled with deep connections.
Brooklyn would want us to celebrate her. If you knew Brooke for a day or for a lifetime, you are automatically part of her tribe. As you celebrate, “the dash”, make sure you bring Starbucks, nail polish, make-up, clothes, swimsuits, Buffalo Wild Wings, decorations, more friends, and puppies of course. Hold each other close and wrap the blessings of Brooklyn’s life around you. In our grief, we are shaken by the totality of our beautiful Brooklyn Grace. We can only pray the breaking of our hearts is testament enough to our gratitude and love we feel for this beautiful young soul. She has earned her eternal rest, and her energy and spirit will live on in each of us. Now it is our turn to live out her legacy and be worthy of a life cut too short. As we fall to our knees, we need to find faith in the bigger plan. Brooklyn left her mark on the world, and footprints in our hearts. Brooklyn Grace Kelly, we love you and we will see you again.
Brooklyn is survived by her adoring parents, Tim and Paula Kelly, her bighearted brother, Joe, who she looked up to as her hero, and her first true love-her dog Bubba. Incredible Grandparents: Daryl & Sharon Kelly (Eau Claire/ Cadott, WI), Mike & Penny Hucovski (Green Bay/ Hudson, WI). Her special Aunts/Uncles: Dean & Brenda Kelly (Eau Claire, WI), Craig & Pam Kelly (Chippewa Falls, WI), Kevin & PeggySue Kelly (Zimmerman, MN), Steve & Tatiana Hucovski (Corcoran, MN), Bill & Natalia Hucovski,(Eden Prairie, MN), Jackie Hucovski (Stillwater, MN). Her ever-loving Cousins: Macala, Cassy, Colin. Trisha, David, Justin, Nick, Krista, Rachel Mae, Gabe, Stephanie, Katie, Sophia, Joey, Matthew, Brianna, Sarah & Michael. There are so many friends, both near and far, who she considered family and loved each of you with everything she had. Brooke was preceded in death by a cousin Suzanna Hucovski.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 with The Very Rev. Jesse Burish officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday morning from 10 am until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A link to view the service has been provided. https://youtu.be/nNN25lxolbc
A celebration of Brooke’s life will take place following the mass on Monday at 2 pm at Lilydale Dance Hall and Event Venue, 6343 County Hwy N, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
In lieu of flowers, memorials will be given in Brooke’s name to the local humane society and/or dog shelters.
Our family extends sincere gratitude to those that have lifted us up in our darkest hour. Your kindness has been a guiding light and we appreciate you wrapping us up in love, friendship and prayers during this difficult time. We are forever grateful.
