Brooklyn Kelly

Brooklyn “Brooke” G. Kelly, age 14 passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Mayo Clinic Hospital, St. Mary Campus in Rochester, MN as a result of a motor vehicle accident.
Mass of Christian burial will take place at 1 pm on Monday, February 1, 2021 at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 117 Allen St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729 with The Very Rev. Jesse Burish officiating. Visitation will take place at the church on Monday morning from 10 am until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place at a later date. A link to view the service has been provided. https://youtu.be/nNN25lxolbc A celebration of Brooke’s life will take place following the mass on Monday at 2 pm at Lilydale, 6343 County Hwy N, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Brooke’s name to your local humane society or dog shelter.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
A complete obituary will appear in Friday’s paper.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701 is assisting the family with the arrangements.