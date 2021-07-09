Bruce Bartz

Bruce L. Bartz of Eau Claire passed away Sunday, July 4, 2021 after a brief struggle with brain cancer. Bruce was born on July 18, 1948 to parents Victor and Lola (Silvernail) Bartz. He was a graduate of North High School and the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire. During his childhood Bruce enjoyed collecting coins and listening to rock and roll, but as an adult he discovered his passion for the stock market. Bruce’s entire career was spent in Eau Claire as a stock broker, most years with A.G. Edwards. Following his retirement, he continued to enjoy investing and trading stocks. Bruce was an avid reader and a self-proclaimed “foodie”, and he enjoyed traveling to new cities in search of the best local dishes. New York City was one of his favorite places to visit.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ellen, Sterling Silvernail, Gerald (Skip) Silvernail, Douglas Jarvar, Harold and Hazel Jarvar, Floyd and Delores Jarvar, Esther Borens, Sharon Lone and Pearl Campeau.
Bruce is survived by his Aunt Yvonne Silvernail, Cousins Susan (Steve) Arndt, and Sondra (James) Larson, all of Augusta, David (Sue) Jahr of Marshfield, Wayne Jahr, Anita (Tim) Moltzen of the Granton area, Audrey Jahr of Wausau, and Allan Bartz and Anita Shackelfort of Mt. Horeb. Other survivors include Judy Jarvar and Curtis Campeau of Eau Claire.
Bruce’s family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at Milestone Memory Care for their support and care for Bruce through this difficult time.
Graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire. Visitation will take place from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family.