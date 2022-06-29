Bruce Durand Furrer passed peacefully to the waiting hand of his Savior on Friday, June 24, 2022. He was born July 26, 1935 in Eau Claire, WI to parents Louis and Lucille Furrer. He married Suzanne Lindner who preceded him in death June 11, 2016.Bruce was a long-time resident of Wausau. He raised his six children here and was an active member of the community. His professional life included the ownership of the Volkswagon dealership (Furrer Motors) in the early 1970s and many years as a successful Executive Recruiter for Management Recruiters, ultimately owning his own firm (Furrer Resources).Bruce served in Korea with the 7th Infantry from 1954 to 1955, discharging honorably and then earning his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. He was a Master Mason in Forest Lodge #130 in Wausau and a 32 degree member of the Eau Claire chapter of the Scottish Rite.In his early years, Bruce moved frequently with his family to keep pace with his father’s military career. This meant frequent changes of school and making new friends. He did so by maintaining perfect grades and a personality that always helped him warm to people he met. Bruce was also a ferocious reader and historian. He always had his current reads close by and could join in virtually any topic of discussion. His keen interest, Bruce loved guns. He loved their history, owning, and shooting them. It was his passion and he was an expert marksman.Bruce enjoyed life to the fullest and lived on his terms to his last breath. He demonstrated for everyone who knew him not to take the less important things too seriously and to take advantage of all opportunities that life presents. He will often be remembered for driving through town in his bright yellow Ford Bronco, his orange corvette, or on one of his Harley Davidson motorcycles. He simply loved life.Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Lucille; and Suzanne Lindner. He is survived by a brother Robert (Darlene) Furrer, two sisters: Kay Furrer and Margaret “Bunny” (Mark) Grandgard; six children: Jamie (Evelyn) Furrer; Megan (Brad) Pagel; Jesse (Wendy) Furrer; Debra (Gary) Marsh; Jill (Steve) Plamann; and Judy (Bill Beese) Ostberg; very special partner Sharyn Heili, numerous grandchildren and many friends and family. A celebration of Bruce’s life will be planned at a later date. Rather than flowers or donations, Bruce would be happy to have you help someone in need and not ask for anything in return. Enjoy life to the fullest and leave no regrets behind.
