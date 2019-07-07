Bruce C. Klatt, 73, of Alma Center, passed away July 2, 2019, surrounded by his family at Dove Healthcare -Osseo.
Bruce was born November 28, 1945, in Neillsville to Chester & Frances (Polus) Klatt. He graduated High School from Alma Center in 1963. He then joined the National Guard, training in Fort Jackson, South Carolina and Fort Dix, New Jersey.
Bruce started farming in 1965 where he spent the rest of his life. He also drove school bus for Alma Center, Osseo, and Black River Falls school districts for 30 years.
On September 24, 1966 he was united in marriage to Edna Mohr in Neillsville. Together they had seven children. Bruce was a man who definitely had the gift of gab and enjoyed attending auctions throughout the area. He also enjoyed playing cards, spending time with his family, and he loved being a grandpa.
He is survived by his wife: Edna of Alma Center, son: Terry (Connie) of Eau Claire, daughters: Cindy Boos of Trempealeau, Brenda (Michael Bohl) of Chippewa Falls, Pam (Rick) Gilles of Neillsville, Jeanette (Joe Dobson) Dooley of Ettrick, and Rhonda (Matthew) Hazen of Osseo; nine grandchildren; Connor, Zachary, and Brittany Klatt; Brandon and Brianna Boos; Austin Gilles; Cody Dooley and Laura Dobson; Samantha Hazen; brother Tim (Rosie) of Fall Creek; uncle Jerry (Irene) of Richland Center; many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his parents, an infant son: Toby Arthur, Brother: David, and Son-in-Law: Chad Dooley.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 AM at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, WI. Visitation will be Friday, July 12 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM and one hour prior to services at the Anderson Funeral Home. Following the burial in the Fairchild Cemetery on Saturday, a Celebration of Life will be held at the Alma Center Park from 1:00 - 5:00 PM.
The family would like to take this opportunity to thank St. Croix Hospice and Dr. Muslim and staff of the Marshfield Cancer Center - Eau Claire for their wonderful care. A sincere thank you to the Janke family, especially Zack, for all the assistance on the farm.
